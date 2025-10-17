Alberta government blasts teachers’ union for rejecting mediation offer

The Alberta government is accusing the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) of putting politics ahead of students after the union rejected a proposal for enhanced mediation that officials say would have ended the ongoing strike.Premier Danielle Smith, Finance Minister Nate Horner, and Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides issued a joint statement Friday saying they are “very disappointed” the ATA turned down the province’s offer, which they claim would have ensured students returned to classrooms on Monday while negotiations continued with a third-party mediator.“This strike has gone on too long and we are extremely concerned about the impact it is having on students,” the statement said. “We want the same things as the ATA: more teachers, more pay for teachers, more educational assistants, and more classrooms.”.The government said the Provincial Bargaining and Compensation Office made the offer because the union “has not made a reasonable offer,” adding that the strike is harming students. Officials warned that after about three weeks, the labour dispute could cause “irreparable harm” to Alberta’s education system.“The ATA needs to do what is right for its members, and for all Alberta students,” the statement said. “If it refuses to do so, we will consider further options to bring this strike to an end.”It's likely the government could legislate the treachers to return to work on Oct. 28.