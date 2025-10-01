UPDATED: Alberta government to lead new pipeline application to BC coast

The Alberta government is planning to lead a new application for a pipeline to the BC coast.According to the Globe and Mail, three sources have stated the Smith government will be leveraging the expertise of Enbridge Inc., South Bow Corp., and Trans Mountain Corp to consult on the project.The three companies will be working with the government and the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute to develop the backbone of the models of a potential route, but the sources say that no final route has been decided upon yet.According to sources that were not authorized to speak publicly about the provincial government’s plans, the idea for the project is to prepare an application and an early estimate that can be sent to Prime Minister Mark Carney's new Major Project Office..The sources said the idea is about developing a plan and a route, not for the province to own a pipeline.While there is a small financial risk to the province in filing an application, the sources said it’s nowhere near the $1.3 billion Alberta originally put up to back the Keystone XL pipeline project.Premier Danielle Smith is expected to announce “a new project aimed at strengthening Canada’s energy infrastructure and driving future economic growth” in Calgary later Wednesday.Smith recently said she expected to see a bitumen pipeline on Ottawa’s next list of major projects during a Calgary Chamber of Commerce event in Sept..However, she stated Ottawa has to address laws that are currently preventing energy sector investment, including the emissions cap and Bill C-48 — the northern BC tanker ban.A source said the ban has made it illegal for pipeline companies to lead an application, so the Alberta government has agreed to take that on to reduce legal risk.Smith has previously stated that the province was working with the federal government to come up with some “common understanding” regarding the current rules and regulations..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.