UPDATED: Alberta government to spend record $10.8 billion on schools and student success

Alberta’s government is proposing a historic $10.8-billion spend on education in Budget 2026, aimed at hiring more teachers and support staff, addressing classroom complexity, and supporting students with specialized learning needs.

Premier Danielle Smith said the investment, if passed, represents the largest in Alberta’s history and builds on measures introduced earlier this year to respond to record enrolment growth and rising classroom challenges.

“Strong classrooms matter to families across Alberta. Budget 2026 builds on that momentum with the largest investment in education in Alberta’s history,” Smith said.

The funding would allow school boards to hire more than 1,600 teachers and 800 education assistants for the 2026-27 school year.

It builds on $143 million already announced to address class size and complexity, including 476 teachers and 952 education assistants dedicated to complexity teams.

"Today, we are taking steps to address some of those challenges and provide much needed support to educators," Smith said. "They told us loud and clear that the status quo was not sustainable, and we listened."

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said operational funding will grow by almost $1.5 billion over the next three years, reaching $11.5 billion by 2028-29, supporting the hiring of over 5,000 teachers, education assistants, and support staff.

“Every child deserves the strongest possible start in life, and that means ensuring our education system keeps pace with growth and rising demands,” Nicolaides said.

Nicolaides said that the budget will also include funding for more schools to be built in Calgary, Edmonton, and other communities, but would not elaborate with a specific number.

"Well, you'll have to wait and see for us to make those announcements in the coming days," Nicolaides said. "However, we're taking an evidence-based approach. We're looking at where population increasing utilization rates are creating pressure and providing for more schools in those locations. "