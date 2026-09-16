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UPDATED: Report says Alberta independence could cost up to $170B in first five years

An AI photo of the Calgary skyline with the Alberta flag in the foreground and the sun rising over the mountains in an independent Alberta.
An AI photo of the Calgary skyline with the Alberta flag in the foreground and the sun rising over the mountains in an independent Alberta. Microsoft Copilot
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Abpoli
Ableg
University Of Calgary
Jack Mintz
Alberta Independence
University Of Calgary School Of Public Policy
Martha Hall Findlay
Western
Tim Sargent
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Western Standard
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