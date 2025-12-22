BREAKING: Alberta independence petition application meets requirements

Elections Alberta announced on Monday that the Alberta Prosperity Project's citizen initiative proposal application to hold a referendum on Alberta's independence meets the requirements, clearing the way for the final step before issuing a petition. The APP petition, submitted by Mitch Sylvester, would read: "Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?".Following Monday's announcement, the final step before Elections Alberta issues a petition is for the Chief Electoral Officer to verify that the requirment to appoint a chief financial officer for the initiative has been met."The mandatory notice period starts now – this is the breakthrough we've been fighting for," reads an X post from the APP on Monday."Soon, we'll be collecting signatures to put Alberta's future directly in YOUR hands. Faith, Family, Freedom – it's time to secure a prosperous, sovereign Alberta!".Once a petition is issued, the group will have 120 days to obtain 177,732 verified signatures from Albertans, representing 10% of the number of voters in the 2023 provincial election.If the elections office can verify the required number of signatures, then the Minister of Justice will have the chance to modify the referendum question in order to ensure clarity for voters, and the referendum on the question will then be held prior to the next general election.It is anticipated that a referendum vote could be held in Fall 2026.