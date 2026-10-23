Alberta introduces new school flag rules restricting political and ideological displays

Alberta schools will be required to fly the Canadian and provincial flags while facing new restrictions on other flag displays under regulations introduced by the provincial government Friday.The new Flag Display Regulation establishes rules governing which flags can be displayed on school property, including restrictions on displays considered political, social or ideological statements.The regulations take effect January 4, 2027, and apply to public, separate, francophone, charter and accredited independent schools across Alberta.Under the new rules, school boards must fly both the Canadian and Alberta flags outside school buildings during the school year.Other flags can only be displayed if specifically permitted under the regulations or approved by the Ministry of Education and Childcare following a written request."The Canadian and Alberta flags are symbols that unite us and reflect the values we share," said Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides."These changes will provide a clear and consistent approach to flag displays in schools, while keeping the focus where it belongs: on student learning and success."The regulations follow the passage of An Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms and Amend the Education Act, which received royal assent May 14.Certain additional flags will be permitted under specific circumstances, including the Franco-Albertan flag, municipal and civic flags and the Royal Union Flag on designated days.Schools will also be allowed to temporarily display flags inside buildings when they are directly connected to an approved course or educational program.First Nations, Metis Settlement General Council and Metis Settlement flags, along with foreign national flags, may be displayed indoors during official visits, celebrations, ceremonial occasions or on specified days.School boards seeking permission to display other flags must submit a written application to the ministry..To qualify for approval, a proposed display cannot constitute a political, social or ideological statement or position by the school board that conflicts with its responsibilities under the Education Act.The proposed flag must also meet at least one of five criteria, including representing the school population or surrounding community, forming part of existing infrastructure, reflecting school identity, recognizing a commemorative occasion or being associated with a school event.The restrictions extend beyond flags flying on school buildings.They also apply to physical and digital reproductions of flags displayed by school boards on school grounds, equipment, furnishings, websites and social media accounts.However, the regulations do not apply to flags displayed on individuals or their personal belongings.Nicole Buchanan, board chair of the Red Deer Public School Division, welcomed the government's efforts to clarify the requirements."School divisions play an important role in implementing provincial direction while remaining responsive to the needs of their local communities," Buchanan said."We appreciate the Government of Alberta's efforts to provide clarity on these requirements, while ensuring that student learning, achievement and success remain at the forefront of our work."Reagan Weeks, president of the College of Alberta School Superintendents, said education leaders will work to implement the new rules while maintaining respectful learning environments."Our education system is strengthened when system education leaders implement regulations in a manner that ensures our schools remain places where every student is treated with dignity, respect and a strong sense of belonging," Weeks said.School authorities have until January 4 to ensure their flag displays comply with the new provincial requirements.