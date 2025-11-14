BREAKING: Alberta launches Acute Care Action Plan it says will add beds, cut wait times

Alberta’s government is moving to ease pressure on hospitals with the new Acute Care Action Plan, which will it says will add more than 1,000 acute care beds, deliver 50,000 additional surgeries over three years, and improve patient flow so Albertans can access care faster.The plan includes major capital projects in Edmonton and Calgary, including new bed towers at Grey Nuns, Misericordia and South Health Campus hospitals. It also leverages chartered surgical facilities to expand operating room capacity, speeding up surgeries and reducing wait times. Targeted investments at the Royal Alexandra Hospital will enhance triage and help patients move efficiently through the system.Mental health and community care are also priorities. The plan adds 12 new psychiatric beds and makes 30 temporary beds permanent, ensuring Albertans in crisis receive timely support. Collaboration with the Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services will expand continuing care spaces across the province, while a provincial neonatal intensive care strategy the government says will improve care for the most vulnerable infants..Premier Danielle Smith said the plan provides “immediate relief in our hospitals and builds long-term stability, ensuring Albertans see faster service, increased access and a health system they can count on for years to come.” Health ministers echoed the importance of improving access, strengthening connections between acute, community and continuing care, and addressing mental health and addiction as drivers of emergency visits.The plan also lays a foundation for long-term improvements through six priorities, including expanding surgical access, modernizing emergency health services, improving patient flow and discharge practices, supporting health care workers, diverting patients from emergency departments, and developing a 50-year capital strategy to align hospital and community investments with population growth.Quick facts highlight recent achievements: in 2024-25, Alberta completed 318,920 surgeries, exceeding the target of 310,000 and representing a 4% increase from the previous year. The province continues to outperform the national average for wait times in hip replacement, hip fracture repair, knee replacement and radiation therapy. Alberta now has a record 12,769 registered physicians, with growth exceeding population growth across all five health zones. There are currently 8,764 acute care beds in the province.The Acute Care Action Plan is aimed at giving Albertans “the right care, in the right place, at the right time,” while building a stronger, more resilient health system for the future.