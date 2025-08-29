Alberta launches digital health card through new Alberta Wallet app

Albertans will soon be able to carry their government-issued documents on their phones as the province rolls out its new Alberta Wallet.The first document available will be a Mobile Health Card, which the province says will serve as valid proof of health insurance coverage across Alberta. The card can be shown at hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities just like the traditional paper card, but the government says it will be more secure, convenient and durable.Premier Danielle Smith said the move gives Albertans more choice without replacing the existing system. .“Albertans deserve better, faster and smarter services. That's why we're launching this optional tool to supplement Albertans’ existing paper health cards. If you choose to use the new Alberta Wallet, you remain in control of your personal information, which will stay private and only accessible to you,” she said.Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish said Albertans expect modern service delivery. “With the Alberta Wallet, we are providing a secure, user-friendly option for those who prefer it. This is the kind of innovation that puts Albertans first,” he said.The Alberta government said security and privacy are built into the system with strong encryption, and that no personal information will be shared with third parties without the user’s consent. .The new tool is optional, and Albertans who prefer paper health cards can continue using them.The Mobile Health Card will be available to Albertans aged 14 and older, with parents able to add their children’s cards to their wallets. Spouses and interdependent partners can also store each other’s cards.Health Minister Adrianna LaGrange said the new digital option will help doctors and nurses deliver care more efficiently. “With the Mobile Health Card, Albertans have secure, instant access to their health information anytime, anywhere. This innovation helps providers deliver care faster and more efficiently, ensuring Albertans receive the treatment they need when they need it,” she said..To use the Alberta Wallet, Albertans will need a Verified Alberta.ca Account and a MyHealth Records account. The wallet is available through Apple and Android app stores, and the province said more documents will be added over time.As part of the modernization initiative, Alberta also plans to introduce an integrated driver’s licence and health card in 2026.