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Alberta launches dual practice model allowing doctors to perform public and private surgeries

A doctor
A doctor WS Files
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Adriana Lagrange
Health Care
Acute Care Alberta
Dr. Aaron Low
Windflower Health
Dr. Sean Gregg
Dr. Trevor Brooks
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