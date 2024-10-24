BREAKING: Alberta leaders slam federal immigration policy, call for significant cuts

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Immigration and Multiculturalism Minister Muhammad Yaseen have issued a joint statement denouncing the federal government’s latest immigration policy, calling it "reckless and irresponsible."The statement comes after Ottawa’s announcement to reduce new permanent residents by 105,000, a measure Alberta leaders say falls far short of addressing the pressures created by nearly 2 million newcomers entering Canada last year.“Alberta has a long history of welcoming newcomers, and we plan to maintain that reputation,” Smith and Yaseen stated. However, they argue that the current rate of immigration is unsustainable. The rapid population growth, driven by immigration, has overwhelmed the province's hospitals, schools, and other public services, they said, adding, "our hospitals and schools are at or above capacity."The Alberta government is calling for a dramatic reduction in immigration, urging the federal government to cut the number of newcomers to "well under 500,000 annually" and focus on reducing temporary foreign workers, international students, and asylum seekers rather than economic migrants selected by provinces.Smith and Yaseen emphasized that all provinces are feeling the strain and that the current immigration levels are exacerbating the rising cost of living across the country, including in food, housing, and energy.“The federal government’s plan to cut a mere 105,000 new permanent residents will not solve these pressures,” they concluded, demanding more significant reforms.