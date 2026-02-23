Alberta makes historic spend in doctors to boost access to care

Alberta is set to make the largest spend in physician funding in its history, with Budget 2026 proposing $7.7 billion for 2026-27, $1.4 billion or 22% more than last year. The money will go toward physician recruitment, training, compensation, and development, aiming to ensure families have timely access to care across the province.Premier Danielle Smith said Monday Albertans expect to see a doctor when they need one, and this funding backs the doctors who care for families while improving care provincewide. “Access to care is a priority for families across this province. That is why we are making the largest investment in physicians in Alberta’s history,” Smith said.Health Minister Adriana LaGrange highlighted that the record spend comes as Alberta sees record numbers of physicians moving to the province, record surgery volumes, and more than 700 family doctors accepting new patients. The funding will support treatments, appointments, services, and training to help the province build a sustainable, modern health system..Alberta’s physician ranks now exceed 13,000, a 34% increase over the past decade, including an all-time high of 6,362 family doctors. The province has also introduced a new primary care physician compensation model, with $200 million provided over two years to support the transition and $57 million over three years to help family physicians and nurse practitioners manage growing patient loads.Of the $7.7 billion spend, $7.3 billion will go to physician services, $450 million for recruitment and education, and $15 million for other supports. Government spending on physicians has grown by nearly $1.2 billion since 2022-23.