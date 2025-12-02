UPDATED: Alberta moves to defend law-abiding firearms owners from federal overreach

Alberta’s government will introduce a motion under the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act aimed at protecting law-abiding firearms owners from federal gun seizure programs."Our government made it clear that we would not enforce this gun grab because, simply put, this is not about public safety," said Justice Minister Mickey Amery. "It will not stop violent criminals, and it will not stop illegal guns from being smuggled across our borders. "If passed, the motion will direct all provincial entities, including municipal police services and the RCMP, to decline enforcement of Ottawa’s gun seizure initiatives. "Turning previously legal firearms into prohibited ones does nothing to make our streets safer," Amery said. "It simply punishes those who have acted in good faith and who have provided and have proven that they know how to follow provincial and federal law."The motion also affirms that Albertans have the right to use reasonable force to defend themselves, their families, and their homes from intruders.This move builds on steps Alberta has already taken to reduce crime, strengthen public safety, and assert provincial jurisdiction over firearms. Measures include the Alberta Firearms Act, which established the Alberta Chief Firearms Office, alongside the Alberta Firearms Regulation and the Seizure Agent and Provider Licensing Regulation.“It’s time for Ottawa to stop targeting the wrong people. Albertans have the right to protect their homes and their families. No one should hesitate to defend themselves when faced with a threat at their own doorway," said Premier Danielle Smith.."Law-abiding citizens, hunters, farmers and sport shooters are not the source of violent crime, yet the federal government wants to confiscate their property while illegal guns pour across our borders. Alberta will not stand by while responsible gun owners are treated like criminals.”Amery added, “When someone breaks into your home, the law recognizes that you have enhanced rights to protect yourself and your family. Alberta is making that principle unmistakably clear: lawful, reasonable self-defence will be respected, not criminalized.”Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis noted that law-abiding gun owners have never been a source of violent crime in Alberta, pointing to smuggled illegal firearms from the U.S. as the real concern.Under the Alberta Firearms Regulation, municipalities and law enforcement agencies must obtain approval from the Minister of Justice before participating in the federal Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program, which is expected to cost more than $750 million.No Alberta agency has applied for that approval. .Alberta Chief Firearms Officer Teri Bryant said federal initiatives, including handgun transfer bans and firearms prohibitions in 2020, 2024, and 2025, have disrupted lawful firearms users while failing to curb criminal activity. “I am proud to see that the Alberta government is pushing back and supporting lawful firearms owners through these measures,” she said.The motion aligns with guidance from Alberta’s Attorney General, directing prosecutors to decline charges under the federal gun seizure program and not to prosecute home defence offences when it is not in the public interest."Albertans should feel confident that they won't be thrown in jail for defending themselves and their loved ones," Amery said. .Currently, 10% of adult Albertans are licensed to own and use firearms, with 381,900 licences in the province. Alberta is home to 638 licensed firearms businesses, 138 shooting ranges, and 91 shooting clubs.“Licensed gun owners and all Albertans can rest assured that their government is laser-focused on protecting law-abiding citizens while prioritizing real public safety,” said Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights.Robert Gruszecki, president of the Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association, added that safe and responsible firearms use remains a key part of Alberta’s heritage and culture.