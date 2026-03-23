Alberta moves to fast-track major project approvals with 120-day timeline

Alberta’s government is introducing legislation to streamline approvals for major projects, setting a firm 120-day timeline aimed at reducing delays and boosting energy investment.Premier Danielle Smith said the accelerated process will restore investor confidence and make Alberta one of the most competitive places in the world to develop energy projects. “Every delay impacts jobs, investment and the opportunity Alberta needs. Setting a firm 120-day approval timeline brings discipline to the process,” she said.The initiative targets major oil and gas projects that will support Alberta’s goal of doubling production by 2035 and expanding market access. According to Energy Minister Brian Jean, the move is designed to cut years off the approval process without compromising indigenous consultation or environmental protections. “We cannot afford to spend years waiting for major project approvals after consultation and environmental assessments are completed,” he said..The legislation builds on agreements with the federal government to streamline environmental and impact assessments, prioritize critical infrastructure, and reduce duplication between provincial and federal review processes. In November 2025, Alberta and Ottawa signed a deal to more than double oil exports to Asian markets while addressing investment uncertainty and reducing emissions.Officials say the new approval process signals Alberta’s commitment to energy security, competitiveness, and maximizing the value of its resources, while ensuring major projects move forward efficiently and responsibly.