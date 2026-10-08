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Alberta orders Edmonton to reverse high-density infill zoning rules

Calgary, which recently repealed its own blanket rezoning policy, will be allowed to maintain its current approach but must establish an overlay identifying properties returned to their previous low-density residential zoning.
Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle SmithScreen grab
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