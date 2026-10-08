Alberta orders Edmonton to reverse high-density infill zoning rules

The Alberta government is ordering Edmonton to roll back controversial high-density infill zoning rules and restore minimum parking requirements as part of a provincial crackdown on residential development in established neighbourhoods.Premier Danielle Smith announced Thursday that Edmonton must return to zoning restrictions in place before sweeping changes took effect in January 2024, including limits on housing types, building density and height.The city will also be required to restore minimum on-site parking requirements that existed before 2020.Edmonton has three months, beginning October 8, to amend its zoning bylaw to comply with the provincial directive.Calgary, which recently repealed its own blanket rezoning policy, will be allowed to maintain its current approach but must establish an overlay identifying properties returned to their previous low-density residential zoning.The provincial government says the measures are intended to address growing complaints about high-density infill developments, including parking shortages, increased traffic, oversized buildings and changes to the character of established neighbourhoods.“Whether it’s your first home or your forever home, Albertans want neighbourhoods where they have room to live, a place to park and a community they can be part of,” said Smith.“We’ve heard from Albertans who feel the pace and scale of some high-density infill is changing that.”Smith said the province supports building more homes but believes development must respect existing communities and infrastructure limitations.“Responsible infill development must be appropriately scaled and supported by adequate utilities and water infrastructure,” she said.“We can build more homes without asking people to give up the things that make their neighbourhood a place they want to call home.”.Edmonton's controversial Zoning Bylaw 20001 took effect January 1, 2024, reducing the number of residential zoning categories from 16 to six while allowing a wider range of housing types across the city.The changes expanded opportunities for higher-density housing in neighbourhoods previously dominated by single-family homes.Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Williams said the province intervened after hearing concerns from residents about the pace of development and the lack of meaningful public consultation.“Over the last several months, we've heard directly from Albertans who want predictable and thoughtful growth in their neighbourhoods, while reaffirming the necessity for meaningful public engagement,” said Williams.He said the provincial directive gives municipalities an opportunity to reconsider their approach to residential development.“This direction provides an opportunity for municipalities pause, reset and create stronger communities that grow responsibly without dividing neighbours.”Edmonton will have 18 months to complete a comprehensive review of its land-use bylaw, including public consultation and discussions with the housing industry.Calgary's broader land-use review is already underway and is expected to be completed in 2027.Calgary council voted April 8, 2026, to repeal the city's blanket rezoning policy, which had redesignated most low-density residential properties to Residential – Grade-Oriented Infill in August 2024.The repeal took effect August 4, restoring previous zoning classifications for affected properties.Under the new provincial directive, Calgary must identify those properties through a zoning overlay to ensure restrictions on housing types, building heights and parking remain in place during its review..Several Edmonton community organizations welcomed the provincial intervention.Jaclyn Soroka, co-founder of Edmonton Neighbourhoods United, said residents have been demanding a greater say in how their communities develop.“We welcome action by the provincial government that restores community input, meaningful consultation and thoughtful city planning,” said Soroka.“This is not about being anti-growth or anti-infill. It is about genuine civic engagement and responsible growth, ensuring density is thoughtfully planned, appropriately located and balanced with the needs of the communities.”Kelly Petryk, co-founder of SaveYEG, acknowledged the province's intervention in municipal planning is unusual but argued it was necessary.“We recognize that this is an extraordinary step by the provincial government, but it seems to be the only course of action to have a thoughtful conversation with city council about responsible infill and protecting mature neighbourhoods,” said Petryk.Jesse Watson of the Edmonton Infill Action Campaign said the province responded to complaints from thousands of residents concerned about the impact of development on their neighbourhoods.“Infill is necessary. Infill is important. Responsible, contextual infill is how we build Edmonton right,” said Watson.“The Edmonton Infill Action Campaign took the concerns of thousands of residents straight to the province asking for help, and they’ve heard us.”The province says its new approach will also establish expectations across Alberta that infill developments must be appropriately scaled, supported by sufficient water and utility infrastructure, and suited to local conditions.Despite the restrictions, the government maintains it remains committed to expanding housing supply as Alberta's population grows.According to the province, one in four new homes built in Canada is constructed in Alberta.The government says its objective is not to eliminate infill housing but to ensure new development does not overwhelm existing neighbourhoods or infrastructure.