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Alberta, Ottawa sign deal to boost oilsands production and advance Pathways carbon capture project

Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on June 15, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on June 15, 2026. YouTube screenshot.
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Brian Jean
Pathways Alliance
Suncor
Imperial Oil
Cenovus
Canadian Natural Resources
ConocoPhillips Canada
Energy Minister Tim Hodgson
Kendall Dilling
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