Alberta pushes constitutional change to gain say in judge appointments

Alberta’s government is moving to challenge Ottawa’s control over judicial appointments, introducing a motion calling for constitutional changes that would give the province a direct role in selecting superior court judges.Premier Danielle Smith said Monday the proposal aims to address what the province sees as a gap in the current system, where the federal government appoints judges to courts that are administered by provinces. Under Section 96 of the Constitution Act, 1867, those appointments are made by Ottawa despite provinces being responsible for delivering justice on the ground.If passed, the motion would ask Parliament to amend the Constitution to allow Alberta to recommend and approve candidates for its superior courts. The province argues this would strengthen accountability and better reflect the needs of Albertans while maintaining judicial independence.Justice Minister Mickey Amery said the current process, which relies on judicial advisory committees to screen applicants and provide non-binding recommendations, does not give provinces a meaningful voice. He said the proposed changes would create a more balanced and transparent system..The push comes amid broader calls from provinces for greater involvement in judicial appointments. Smith, along with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Quebec Premier François Legault, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, has already written to Prime Minister Mark Carney urging a more collaborative approach to selecting judges for superior courts, courts of appeal, and the Supreme Court of Canada.Any constitutional amendment would require approval from Parliament before taking effect, meaning Alberta’s proposal faces significant political and legal hurdles. The initiative follows feedback from the Alberta Next Panel, where participants called for a stronger provincial role in shaping the judiciary.