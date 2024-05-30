BREAKING: Alberta RCMP charge Crossfield teacher's assistant with child sex offences

Officer with Airdrie Rural RCMP, in partnership with Airdrie RCMP Specialized Investigation Unit, have laid charges in relation to a sexual interference case. On Wednesday, RCMP arrested a male after a complex 6-month long investigation. Thijs Gordon Vogelzang, 43, a resident of Crossfield, has been charged with the following offences: Sexual InterferencePossession of Child PornographyMaking Child Pornography Vogelzang has been remanded into custody and is to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie on Thursday. RCMP haven't released any further details.