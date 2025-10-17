Alberta RCMP charge former law enforcement training director with sex assault

The Alberta RCMP have charged a former director of the Lac La Biche Law Enforcement Training Centre with sexual assault following an investigation into alleged offences that occurred during a 2024 training program.Christopher Clark, 42, a Lac La Biche resident, was removed from his position as director after the allegations came to light in June 2025. He was released on Oct. 7, with conditions and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Lac La Biche on Nov. 17.The investigation, initially reported to Lac La Biche RCMP, was taken over by the Eastern Alberta District General Investigation Unit with support from Central and Southern Alberta District GIS units, the EAD Crime Reduction Unit, and an Interview Assistance Team. Staff Sgt. James Morton, acting Operations Officer for Alberta RCMP EAD, called the probe “significant from a public interest perspective” and said it demonstrated the RCMP’s commitment to conducting lawful, bias-free, and trauma-informed investigations in cooperation with the Crown and other partners.Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380, their local police, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.P3Tips.com.