Alberta RCMP hunting man who brutally stabbed two teenage girls

A manhunt is underway after a man repeatedly stabbed two teenage girls in St. Alberta, leaving one in critical condition.Kaj Alexander Randal, 28, is wanted in relation to the stabling of the girls aged 13 and 17. One is in critical condition in an Edmonton hospital.Kaj is wanted for attempted murder. Kaj is considered to be armed and dangerous. Hed is described as: • Fair complexion• 6-ft. 4ins., and 190 pounds• Brown hair and blue eyesKaj fled the scene in a 2010 Grey Mazda 3S, bearing AB licence plate CRN 1498. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kaj, please contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700. DO NOT approach him. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online atwww.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.