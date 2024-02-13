Alberta RCMP officer charged with accessing records to help foreign country

The RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) arrested an Alberta RCMP frontline police officer for allegedly accessing non-top secret RCMP records systems to aid a foreign actor.In response to the security breach, stringent measures were implemented to monitor and mitigate potential risks as the investigation unfolded."The RCMP takes threats to the security of Canadians very seriously and our primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times," said a spokesperson for the RCMP. Const. Eli Ndatuje faces serious charges including breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust in respect to safeguarded information, as outlined in the Criminal Code of Canada and the Security of Information Act.A first court appearance for Ndatuje is slated to take place in Calgary Provincial Court on March 11. The arrest serves as a stark reminder of the vigilance required to counteract foreign interference activities. Individuals who suspect such activities are encouraged to report them promptly to their local police or the RCMP National Security Information Network. Assistance is available in both official languages and individuals in immediate danger are urged to contact 9-1-1 or their local police.