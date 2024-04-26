Alberta RCMP officer charged with child porn offences

An RCMP officer stationed in St. Paul has been charged with child sexual exploitation offences following an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) investigation.Evan Peacock, a three-year constable with the RCMP was arrested on April 25, 2024. The 33-year-old has been charged with two counts each of possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography.Peacock has been suspended with pay.He was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions, to await his next scheduled court appearance on May 23."ALERT’s investigation began in November 2023 when the suspect allegedly uploaded two videos depicting child sexual exploitation to Snapchat. ALERT was notified via the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, said ALERT in a Friday press release."The identity of the suspect was only learned in late April 2024 and investigators acted expeditiously to make an arrest."Evidence was seized from the suspect’s home following a search warrant operation. A forensic investigation will be conducted on the devices seized by police. "While the investigation and charges are related to online offences, the nature of the suspect’s employment placed him in a position of trust and authority. ICE is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police," the release said.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).