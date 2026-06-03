Alberta RCMP warn Red Deer County residents about high-risk child sex offender

Alberta RCMP are warning Red Deer County residents about the release of a convicted child sex offender they believe poses a risk of committing another sexual offence against a child.Police said Kyle Soloway, 33, was released May 19 after serving a custodial sentence for sexual interference.RCMP said they have reasonable grounds to believe Soloway will commit another act of sexual violence against a child while living in the community.Soloway is believed to be in the Red Deer County area.He is described as 6-ft., 1 ins., and 156 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.Police said Soloway is under a weapons prohibition order and is banned from attending public parks or public swimming areas where children under 16 are present.He is also prohibited from going to daycare centres, schoolgrounds, playgrounds or community centres.RCMP said Soloway is not allowed to seek or keep employment or volunteer work that would place him in a position of trust or authority over anyone under 16.Police described Soloway as a child sexual offender with a history of using the internet to lure young teens into meeting him. RCMP said he has also approached girls under 16 in public and offered them transportation.The Alberta RCMP said the public warning was issued after careful consideration of privacy concerns and other related issues.Police said the warning is being released because they believe there is a risk of significant harm to public health and safety.RCMP said the notice is intended to allow the public to take suitable precautions, not to encourage vigilante action.Anyone who believes a crime has been or is about to be committed is asked to contact police. In an emergency, call 911 and report the location and circumstances.