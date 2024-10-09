Alberta reaches new compensation agreement to retain and attract resident physicians

Alberta’s government has secured a new four-year compensation agreement for resident physicians, aiming to bolster the recruitment and retention of medical professionals throughout the province. The deal, negotiated in partnership with Alberta Health Services (AHS), the University of Alberta, the University of Calgary, and the Professional Association of Resident Physicians of Alberta (PARA), includes significant wage increases and market adjustments.The agreement features a 3% wage hike in each of the first two years, followed by 2% increases in the final two years, aligning Alberta's compensation packages with other western Canadian medical schools. These adjustments are designed to provide competitive, fair-market compensation to the province’s physicians-in-training, helping to stabilize Alberta's healthcare system while attracting future medical talent."Alberta’s government is grateful for all the hard work resident physicians put in as they complete their training," said Health Minister Adriana LaGrange. "We are pleased to see that a new agreement has been reached and look forward to more physicians calling Alberta home."The move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Alberta’s healthcare workforce. On October 3, the province introduced the Rural and Remote Family Medicine Resident Physician Bursary Pilot Program, which will allocate up to $8 million annually for the next two years to medical students and residents. This bursary program aims to improve healthcare access in rural and remote areas, with recipients committing to work in underserved communities for three years after completing their residency.Dr. Pauwlina Cyca, president of PARA, emphasized the long-term benefits of the agreement. "By enhancing compensation, training, and working conditions, we ensure Alberta recruits and retains the brightest medical talent to serve our communities and shape the future of health care."Dr. Rithesh Ram, president of the Alberta Medical Association’s rural medicine section, praised the initiative: “With this agreement and bursary pilot program, the Alberta government is recognizing rural health as being different, requiring separate and unique solutions for our communities.”This agreement, which replaces the one that expired on June 30, is funded by Alberta Health through grants to AHS and the universities, and it affects more than 1,660 resident physicians currently training in the province.Quick Facts:Resident physicians are medical graduates undergoing two to seven years of post-graduate training.PARA represents more than 1,660 resident physicians in Alberta.The Rural and Remote Family Medicine Bursary Pilot Program commits up to $8 million annually to support medical students and residents in family medicine programs.