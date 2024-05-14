BREAKING: Alberta school principal charged with sex assault

RCMP in Strathcona County have charged a local school principal with sex assault.Amit Mali is alleged to have sexually assaulted an adult woman.RCMP did not identify the school he was principal of.But a search of social media found his picture, identifying him as the principal of Sherwood Heights junior high school.Social media also has Mali as the head coach of the Alberta 2015 under-14 basketball team..The report of the attack was filed with RCMP on Feb. 2Mali, 42, has been charged with:Sexual assault (x3);Criminal harassment.Mali was released on an undertaking with conditions and scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Sherwood Park on May 29."We understand that this news may be distressing for members of our community. For some, it may evoke painful memories of past experiences. If you have been a victim of sexual assault, we urge you to seek support," said a Tuesday RCMP release.If you have any information related to this incident or any other crime, please reach out to the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), visit www.P3Tips.com (http://www.P3Tips.com), or utilize the "P3 Tips" app available on the Apple App or Google Play Store.