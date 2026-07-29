Alberta secures $938 million housing infrastructure deal with Ottawa

RED DEER — Alberta and the federal government have signed a new infrastructure agreement that will provide up to $938 million for water and wastewater projects aimed at supporting new housing across the province.The agreement gives Alberta municipalities access to more than $510 million in federal funding over eight years through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), while the provincial government has committed to covering at least one-third of eligible municipal project costs, unlocking up to $428 million in additional provincial funding.Premier Danielle Smith said the funding will help communities keep pace with Alberta's rapid population growth."Strong communities start with the infrastructure to support them," Smith said. "By spending on the water and wastewater systems communities rely on, we're doing what it takes to build more housing, attract new spending and keep pace with Alberta's growth."Prime Minister Mark Carney described the agreement as an example of cooperation between the two governments."Alberta has an ambitious plan to scale up homebuilding and our government is backing it," Carney said. "We're partners in this mission, working in the true spirit of cooperative federalism."The province said it negotiated terms ensuring Alberta retains control over selecting and prioritizing projects funded under the agreement. Provincial officials said the arrangement aligns with existing Alberta water infrastructure programs while protecting provincial jurisdiction.Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said Alberta's oversight will ensure projects reflect regional priorities."With provincial oversight of project selection, we will be able select projects that will meet regional needs and support growing Alberta communities," Dreeshen said..The agreement comes as Alberta continues to experience rapid population growth. The province said more than 600,000 people have moved to Alberta over the past five years, placing increasing pressure on housing supply and municipal infrastructure.Under the funding agreement, 20% of available funding will be reserved for projects in rural and indigenous communities.The Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund is intended to finance water, wastewater, stormwater and solid-waste infrastructure needed to support new housing construction. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public-sector organizations, indigenous communities and certain private-sector organizations working with public partners.Scott Fash, chief executive officer of BILD Alberta Association, welcomed the announcement, saying additional infrastructure is essential to increasing housing construction."When industry and governments align, Alberta moves fast," Fash said. "Today's commitment will deliver critical infrastructure that supports our builders, developers and municipalities in building the homes and neighbourhoods our growing province needs."The Alberta government said it is preparing its first list of proposed projects, which will be submitted to the federal government by Nov. 30.