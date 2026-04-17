BREAKING: Alberta spends $600M on modular classrooms to ease school crowding amid rapid enrolment growth

Alberta is moving to expand school capacity across the province with a $600-million plan to roll out modular classrooms over the next three years, aimed at relieving overcrowding in the fastest-growing communities.The provincial government says the immediate push will see $200 million spent this year alone to deliver new modular classrooms for the 2026–27 school year, as enrolment pressures continue to rise.Officials say more than 80,000 students have been added to Alberta classrooms over the past three years, driven by high levels of interprovincial migration and federal immigration policies, putting significant strain on school infrastructure.Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the province is moving on both short-term and long-term solutions to keep up with demand.“Student enrolment is growing, and we’re making sure schools can keep up,” Nicolaides said. “That’s why we’re building new schools across Alberta, with 161 projects underway right now. Modular classrooms help relieve crowding in the meantime, while permanent schools are built.”The $200-million initial phase will fund 189 new modular classrooms, along with 12 washroom units, 10 replacements and 29 relocations, creating approximately 5,450 new student spaces in high-demand areas..Alberta Infrastructure will work with school boards to determine placement, with a focus on rapidly growing urban and rural communities. Most of the new units are expected to be operational by the 2026–27 school year.Infrastructure Minister Martin Long said the program is designed to respond quickly to population growth pressures while permanent school projects continue.“Albertans expect classrooms to be ready when they’re needed,” Long said. “This funding allows Alberta Infrastructure to add classroom space quickly in communities experiencing rapid growth, giving students and teachers safe, functional facilities immediately while permanent schools continue to be built.”The modular rollout is part of the broader $8.6-billion Schools Now program, which aims to create or modernize more than 200,000 student spaces by 2031–32. Of those, about 20,000 spaces will come from modular classrooms.There are currently 161 public-school construction projects underway across the province..School board leaders in Calgary and Edmonton welcomed the announcement, saying the additional classrooms will help ease pressure on overcrowded schools and support continued enrolment growth.Calgary Board of Education chair Laura Hack said the investment will make a tangible difference for families.“Forty-six modular classrooms add more than 1,100 learning spaces across 10 schools, nearly the equivalent of two elementary schools,” Hack said. “This means more students can attend school closer to home.”Edmonton Catholic Schools board chair Sandra Palazzo also praised the funding, saying it will help address immediate capacity issues.“These intentionally designed learning spaces will help relieve overcrowding in 11 schools,” Palazzo said. “This significant investment is very responsive to our ongoing infrastructure advocacy and supports our enrolment growth as more families choose Catholic education.”