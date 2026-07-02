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UPDATED: Alberta submits West Coast pipeline proposal, partners with Trans Mountain and Pembina

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Trans Mountain
Pipeline
Abpol
Mark Carney
Pembina Pipeline
Pembina
Major Projects Office
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