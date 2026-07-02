UPDATED: Alberta submits West Coast pipeline proposal, partners with Trans Mountain and Pembina

CALGARY — Alberta has formally asked Ottawa to designate a proposed west coast oil pipeline as a project of national interest, advancing plans for a new export corridor capable of moving more than one million barrels of oil per day to tidewater and Asian markets.The application was submitted to the federal Major Projects Office and outlines Alberta's preferred route for the project, which would run from Bruderheim to British Columbia’s southwest coast.Premier Danielle Smith said the pipeline is central to Alberta’s long-term strategy to expand oil production and strengthen Canada's position as a global energy supplier.“Canada has everything it needs to become an energy superpower, but only if we build the infrastructure to get our resources to market,” Smith said in an official statement. The proposed pipeline would support Alberta’s goal of increasing oil production to eight-million-barrels-per-day within the next decade.After evaluating northern and southern routing options, Alberta selected a southern corridor that largely follows the existing Trans Mountain pipeline route through BC. .Officials noted the corridor would avoid restrictions associated with the federal Oil Tanker Moratorium Act and take advantage of existing infrastructure and relationships with communities along the route.“The southern route had key advantages of leveraging an existing pipeline route, existing established relationships with indigenous partners and the partners along that line, as well as the ability to reduce the amount of time to get it to market,” Smith said at a press conference in Calgary on Thursday, adding that reducing delays had been a major consideration because earlier project completion would allow revenue flow to begin sooner. The line would terminate at a deep-water marine terminal capable of handling Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), allowing Canadian oil producers greater access to markets in Asia.According to the submission, the project would create tens of thousands of jobs and generate tens of billions of dollars in new provincial and federal revenue.Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean said the economic benefits would extend well beyond Alberta’s oil patch.“The benefits of this project extend far beyond the energy sector,” Jean said. “A west coast pipeline will support businesses and workers right across the supply chain, from manufacturing and engineering to transportation and services.”The federal and Alberta governments agreed earlier this year to work toward a national interest designation by October 1, 2026. If approved, Alberta hopes to secure the necessary regulatory permissions in time for design and construction work to begin as early as September 1, 2027.To advance the project, Alberta plans to partner with Trans Mountain Corporation and Pembina Pipeline, bringing together existing expertise in pipeline construction and operation.Trans Mountain CEO Mark Maki said the company’s experience and established relationships along the corridor provide a strong foundation for the proposal.“Trans Mountain is proud to bring our experience as an oil pipeline developer, constructor, operator and owner to this new partnership,” Maki said.Pembina president and CEO Scott Burrows described the project as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to expand Canada's energy infrastructure and improve access to international markets.Smith was asked by the media what share of the proposed public-private partnership would ultimately be paid by Alberta or Canadian taxpayers.She said the details have yet to be negotiated but would form part of future discussions involving the federal government, provincial agencies and Pembina.“We want to get a high level of agreement with the partnership and, of course, with the federal government, provincial government agencies as well as Pembina, so it’ll be negotiated over time,” Smith stated.The government has also said indigenous equity participation will form a key component of the project. Financing opportunities are expected to be made available through the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation and the federal Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program.Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney said ongoing consultation and partnership with indigenous communities in Alberta and BC will be critical throughout the planning and construction process..BC Premier Eby vows he will not go to court to block a new pipeline from Alberta.The pipeline announcement comes as Alberta, Ottawa and the Oil Sands Alliance finalize a broader agreement aimed at increasing oil sands production while advancing the Pathways carbon capture and storage project.The proposed agreement is expected to include regulatory reforms and incentives designed to accelerate oilsands growth needed to supply both the new west coast pipeline and additional capacity on the existing Trans Mountain system.Oil Sands Alliance president Kendall Dilling said negotiations have produced a framework that would allow companies to expand production while moving forward with Pathways, which is expected to become the world's largest carbon capture and storage project.The project aims to reduce emissions from participating oilsands operations by approximately 16 million tonnes annually while supporting production growth.Alberta holds the world's fourth-largest proven oil reserves, estimated at 177 billion barrels. Government figures show Canada's net crude oil export receipts increased from $6 billion in 2000 to $130 billion in 2024.Provincial officials argue additional export infrastructure is needed to meet growing energy demand in Asian markets, including Japan, South Korea, China and India, while reducing Canada's dependence on the US market.