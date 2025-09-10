UPDATED: Alberta Teachers Association announces possible strike date

The Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) announced a possible strike date if they can't reach a deal with the province."If the negotiation is not achieved through bargaining, we will commence strike action on Monday, October 6," said Jason Schilling, president of the ATA, on Wednesday.Schilling states the Alberta government can, “can now do the right thing and give teachers the fair deal they deserve.”“Our intent is to get a negotiated settlement for classrooms that are properly funded, respect for the work that they do and wages that reflect their value to Alberta's future.""For the government to state that teachers would sacrifice students' learning conditions for salary is insulting.”.This comes after what Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides announced in late August, when the Teachers’ Employer Bargaining Association (TEBA) tabled a deal that included hiring 1,000 more teachers each year for three years at a total cost of $750 million.The proposal also offered a 12% salary increase over four years, plus additional boosts that would raise pay for 95% of members, with newer teachers seeing the largest gains to address recruitment and retention issues.The ATA had already previously rejected this deal."Unfortunately, it's becoming increasingly clear that the Alberta Teachers Association union leadership is only interested in playing politics with our kids," Demetrios previously stated.Schilling stated Wednesday, "Alberta spends the least amount of money per student in the country."."Adding 3000 teachers over the next three years is a start, but it doesn't begin to meet the needs created by years of neglect and record enrollment growth.""The reality is this: teachers have received a 5.75% salary increase in the last decade, far below inflation."Schilling stated addressing the province, "The choice is theirs.""Solve this dispute, or face a province wide teachers strike because a fair deal for teachers means stronger classrooms for kids.".Premier Danielle Smith has responded to the possible strike saying "Let's get talking about how we dress classroom conditions by making commitments to hire more teachers and hire more education assistants."However, Smith stated, if the ATA "just comes back and says: 'give us more money,' that's not going to address the foundational issues we're hearing from teachers."Finance Minister Nate Horner has also issued a statement, saying he is, "pleased to hear that the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) is returning to the bargaining table to continue negotiations with the Teachers’ Employer Bargaining Association (TEBA)."“This is a long overdue step after the ATA walked away from negotiations in late August and cast a shadow of uncertainty and doubt over the start of the school year.".“I am disappointed that the ATA is using the potential disruption of the school year as leverage in its pursuit of additional compensation. Announcing a strike commencing October 6 before the parties have resumed negotiations only serves to increase stress among Alberta’s students and families." “Alberta’s government is committed to finding a fair settlement that ensures as many resources as possible are directed to essential classroom supports,” Horner concludes.