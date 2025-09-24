Alberta teachers reach tentative deal with government

Alberta’s government says it has reached a tentative agreement with the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) after months of negotiations.Finance Minister Nate Horner confirmed Wednesday that the ATA presented an offer to the Teachers’ Employer Bargaining Association (TEBA) last Friday, and both sides agreed to move forward with a tentative deal. ATA members will vote on the agreement in the coming days.“My thanks to both parties for their work in developing a tentative agreement that reflects elements that are good for teachers and the education system as a whole,” Horner said..The province is spending nearly $10 billion this year to support teachers and students, the largest amount in Alberta’s history. Another $8.6 billion is being spent on building and renovating more than 130 schools, and the government has committed to hiring 3,000 new teachers to reduce class sizes.“If ratified, this deal will form the basis for labour stability in the province and will be a positive path forward for a successful school year for our kids,” Horner said, adding that the agreement is “strong on classroom spending.”