Alberta teen arrested following RCMP investigation into online ISIS communications

A 17-year-old Alberta youth has been arrested following an RCMP national security investigation into online communications involving individuals affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization.The RCMP announced the arrest followed an investigation launched in February 2026 by the Federal Policing Northwest Region's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET).Investigators began examining online correspondence between an internet user and individuals associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, commonly known as ISIS.The investigation led to the arrest of the teenager on Oct. 26, in connection with a terrorism-related offence.Rather than laying a criminal charge, the RCMP initiated proceedings seeking a terrorism peace bond under Section 810.011 of the Criminal Code.The provision allows authorities to seek court-imposed restrictions on individuals when there are reasonable grounds to fear they may commit a terrorism offence.The youth was released under conditions and scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Nov. 3..Police have not disclosed the nature of the online conversations, the identities of the individuals allegedly involved with ISIS or whether any specific threats were identified during the investigation.The teenager's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which restricts the publication of identifying information involving young people in youth justice proceedings.The RCMP said the investigation remains active and declined to provide additional details because the matter is before the courts.Police are encouraging Canadians to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities that could pose a threat to national security.Anyone with information about potential terrorism-related activity can contact the RCMP National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or submit a report online at rcmp.ca/report-it.Anyone aware of an immediate threat is urged to call 911 or contact their local police department.