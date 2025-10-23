Alberta teen arrested for terrorism and child pornography offences

A 15-year-old from the Edmonton area has been arrested and charged with multiple terrorism and child pornography offences, the RCMP announced Thursday. The youth was already in custody at the Edmonton Youth Offender Centre when authorities laid the new charges.The arrest follows a February 2025 incident that led to a terrorism peace bond under s. 810.011 of the Criminal Code. A subsequent investigation, including a forensic examination of the youth’s electronic devices, provided evidence to support additional charges.The youth faces charges including participation in the activity of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity, willful promotion of hatred, uttering threats, possession of child pornography, and failure to comply with previous sentences under both the Youth Criminal Justice Act and the Criminal Code..The individual remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton on Friday. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, no further personal information will be released.The RCMP emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and declined to comment further. Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Non-emergency tips can be submitted through the RCMP National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or online at www.rcmp.ca/report-it. Anyone witnessing an immediate threat to national security should call 9-1-1.