EDMONTON — The Alberta government is taking aim at federal "hate speech" legislation, announcing plans to invoke the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act to protect freedom of speech and religion.Premier Danielle Smith and Justice Minister Mickey announced Tuesday that the UCP will introduce a motion in the legislature aimed at shielding Albertans from the effects of Ottawa’s Combatting Hate Act, which removes a Criminal Code defence for those expressing religious beliefs or opinions in good faith."You do not have to share someone's faith to defend the freedom to practice it or the freedom to speak about it," said Smith to reporters. "And you do not have to agree with religious teachings to agree that good faith religious expression deserves legal protection. That is why we believe the federal government has taken the wrong approach." .The proposed motion follows a series of measures introduced by the Smith government to protect freedom of expression.In August, Alberta’s public safety minister directed provincial law enforcement agencies to prioritize stopping crime rather than policing opinions.In September, Amery issued guidance to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service instructing prosecutors to give significant weight to freedom of expression when considering criminal charges.Prosecutors were advised against pursuing charges simply because someone expressed controversial, provocative or unpopular political or religious beliefs."We will not police nor prosecute opinions, nor the lawful right to protest things that we truly believe in," Amery said.The federal legislation maintains the requirement for prosecutors to obtain the attorney general’s consent before proceeding with certain hate-related charges.The province said its proposed sovereignty act motion takes into consideration the Alberta Bill of Rights, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Criminal Code.The motion has yet to be passed by the Alberta legislature..The proposed motion follows a series of measures the Smith government introduced to protect freedom of expression.In August, Alberta’s public safety minister directed provincial law enforcement agencies to prioritize stopping crime rather than policing opinions.In September, Amery issued guidance to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service instructing prosecutors to give significant weight to freedom of expression when considering criminal charges.Prosecutors were advised against pursuing charges simply because someone expressed controversial, provocative or unpopular political or religious beliefs."We will not police nor prosecute opinions, nor the lawful right to protest things that we truly believe in," Amery said.The federal legislation maintains the requirement for prosecutors to obtain the attorney general’s consent before proceeding with certain hate-related charges.The UCP said its proposed sovereignty act motion takes into consideration the Alberta Bill of Rights, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Criminal Code..The Alberta NDP is questioning the timing of the motion, saying that it is another chapter in the UCP's "culture war." "We've never seen any pastors hauled away on criminal charges for what they say at the pulpit, and it's not going to happen," said Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi to reporters. "This bill was passed in June. There was a giant debate on this bill before it was passed in June.""We haven't heard one peep from the government about it until they're floundering. They've got their AGM this weekend. They need to throw some red meat to the base, so they're trying to open yet another chapter in the culture wars." The Western Standard asked Amery about the timing of the motion, and the minister said the UCP spent time trying to stop the federal government from removing the religious good-faith protections, and then had to wait until the legislation became law. "I don't think anyone wants to see their pastor or their rabbi or their imam monitored in their sermons or arrested and prosecuted," Smith later said. "I think that's an everybody issue."The motion has yet to be passed by the Alberta legislature.