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UPDATED: Alberta to seek bids for Calgary-Edmonton high-speed rail as Ottawa pledges support

Premier Danielle Smith (left) on September 28. 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith (left) on September 28. 2026. YouTube screenshot
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Abpol
Devin Dreeshan
Steven Mackinnon
High Speed Rail
Passenger Rail Master Plan.
Alberta high speed rail
High speed rail Alberta
Major Projects Office
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