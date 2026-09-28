UPDATED: Alberta to seek bids for Calgary-Edmonton high-speed rail as Ottawa pledges support

CALGARY — Alberta plans to seek private-sector bids this fall for a high-speed rail line linking downtown Calgary and Edmonton through Red Deer, with the federal government pledging to help advance the project once a proponent is chosen.The proposed route would also serve Calgary and Edmonton’s airports and the City of Airdrie. The province expects to select a proponent by April 2027 and says proposals should require minimal provincial spending and connect with existing passenger rail systems in both cities.Ottawa has committed to referring the Calgary-Red Deer-Edmonton corridor to its Major Projects Office after Alberta selects a private proponent. The two governments said they will work together on planning and explore financing options.“Connecting Calgary, Red Deer and Edmonton with high-speed rail would be a generational investment in Alberta’s future,” Premier Danielle Smith said. “As our province continues to grow, we need to build the infrastructure that keeps people, businesses and our economy moving.”Smith told reporters at a press conference on Monday that three proponents have previously expressed interest in developing different facets of Alberta’s passenger rail plan, but that since the project crosses multiple jurisdictions, it would require provincial and federal cooperation due to connections to airports and federally regulated rail lines..Alberta spends $15 million to advance Calgary-Edmonton passenger rail plans\n\n.Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said Albertans identified the route as a priority during development of the province’s Passenger Rail Master Plan.Dreeshen added that companies involved in construction, engineering, and operations have discussed forming consortiums to pursue the project.“To have all these different types of companies coming together to form a consortium of how exactly they would actually build this is encouraging to see,” he said.“The excitement is there, the industry engagement is there, and something that we've been facilitating from a provincial government standpoint to make sure that we can obviously showcase to Albertans the different proposals. As a government, we'll be choosing the best case for Albertans to be able to have passenger rail service across the province.”The government says about 80% of Albertans live in the Calgary-Red Deer-Edmonton corridor.It argues that rail service could give travellers another option and ease pressure on the QEII Highway.The master plan places high-speed service between Calgary and Edmonton within a phased, 30-year passenger rail network. The province says trains travelling at up to 320 km/h on new, dedicated tracks could make the downtown-to-downtown trip in one hour and 45 minutes.Federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said the project has the potential to improve regional connections and support economic growth.Alberta projects its population will reach between nine million and 10 million over the next six decades, with much of that growth concentrated along the Calgary-Edmonton corridor.