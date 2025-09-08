Alberta updates school library guidelines, restricts graphic visual sexual content

The Alberta government has announced its updates to school library materials standards, clarifying which content it deems appropriate for students in the province.The revised ministerial order now focuses on removing materials containing explicit visual depictions of sexual acts from schools, while ensuring that classic texts such as Brave New World and I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings are still accessible.“Our goal has always been to make sure students are not exposed to visually graphic sexual material in school libraries,” Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Education and Childcare, said.“I am confident we can meet that goal while making the process as simple and straightforward as possible for schools and teachers. The revised order will ensure that classic literary works remain in school libraries, while materials with explicit visual depictions of sexual acts do not end up in the hands of children.”Under the updated standards, the rules now focus strictly on visual depictions of sexual acts, narrowing the scope of the previous guidelines.Written passages depicting sexual acts may remain as long as they do not include explicit imagery.School authorities must submit a list of materials they intend to remove by Oct. 31, 2025.The implementation of these new standards has also been extended to Jan. 5, 2026, giving schools additional preparation time..UPDATED: Alberta education minister pauses order to remove books from school libraries.School boards are required to maintain publicly available listings of all school literary materials outside classroom collections and to inform parents about materials in those collections.The previous ministerial order, which has now been repealed, attracted negative international attention, including from famed author Margaret Atwood. Did that backlash have any bearing on the updated guidelines being implemented?"I don't think so," Nicolaides said.“There may have been a misunderstanding with respect to the type of material that we were primarily concerned with, and so if we have an opportunity to provide some more clarity and provide further direction, I'm happy to make sure that everyone has a clear and solid understanding of what our goals are.”According to Nicolaides, the list is intended to provide clarity and allow the Ministry of Education to offer guidance if necessary.“This is a mechanism to help provide clarity and to help ensure that there is consistency in the implementation of the order,” he stated.“The final decision about publishing lists or communication would ultimately be the responsibility of the individual school division.”Nicolaides went on to explain the distinction between visual and written sexual content: “An image can be immediately understood at any age level, whereas comprehension of written material develops over time. Our concern is with graphic visual depictions, ensuring age-appropriateness and preventing children from accidentally accessing inappropriate material.”Regarding graphic novels or visual adaptations of literary works, Nicolaides clarified that if a book contains explicit visual depictions of sexual acts, it falls under the order, even if the original written novel is allowed under the guidelines..MORGAN: The battle to remove porn from Alberta schools.A government spokesperson stated that the ministerial order applies to all public, separate, Francophone, charter, and independent schools, as well as independent early childhood operators in Alberta.Exceptions to the order include materials in municipal libraries governed by the Libraries Act, approved learning and teaching resources, and materials brought in by students without the knowledge of school authorities.Nicolaides emphasized that the updated order does not restrict educational content about human biology, puberty, menstruation, breastfeeding, or other sexual activities like kissing, as long as no explicit visual depictions of sexual acts are present.He also added the updated order applies to all students from kindergarten through grade 12 and still expects materials to be provided in an age-appropriate manner.“We removed many of the previous definitions distinguishing explicit sexual content, non-explicit sexual content, and grade ranges,” he said.“The updated order is now much simpler; our focus is on graphic visual content, which should not be available in schools.”The minister also clarified that the order does not require teachers to itemize or catalog their classroom libraries.“It’s simply about making sure parents are aware of what material exists in classroom collections,” Nicolaides said.“This can be as simple as giving parents an opportunity to browse materials during a parent-teacher meeting.”.Smith says she'll help Edmonton school board select books to ban.Noting the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) has previously raised concerns about extra workload from new curriculum implementation, Nicolaides emphasized the government doesn’t intend to put additional burdens on teachers.In the hopes of dissuading vigilantism, the order allows only parents of enrolled students in their specified school division to request a review of specific materials, and school boards must have a process in place for challenges and appeals.He stressed that the government is not asking schools to lock up library collections or seize teacher-supplied materials, only to ensure parents are informed about classroom collections.“The updated ministerial order crystallizes our intent — material with extremely graphic visual depictions of sexual activities should not be available in school libraries,” Nicolaides said.“Classic literary works that provoke thought and challenge thinking remain appropriate for students."I'm always open to listening carefully to our school boards and our teachers... I've always been happy to receive feedback... I think that helps to develop stronger policy.”