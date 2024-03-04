Alleged Edmonton city hall shooter faces terrorism charges

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) announced a 28-year-old Edmonton man will face terrorism charges in connection to the attack on Edmonton City Hall on January 23.Bezhani Sarvar faces serious charges laid by the RCMP, including counselling commission of a terrorism offence and possession of property for terrorist purposes under sections of the Criminal Code.These charges are in conjunction with multiple other offences related to terrorism, including intentionally causing damage by fire or explosion to inhabited property, possession of incendiary material while committing an indictable offense, use of a firearm during an indictable offence, intentional discharge of a firearm recklessly endangering life, possession of prohibited devices, mischief, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.Sarvar is currently in custody at the Calgary Remand Centre and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Sarvar has worked for security company Corps of Commissionaires since 2019.He is alleged to have opened fire inside city hall and thrown a Molotov cocktail which caused minor fire damage.A video manifesto made by Sarvar was released and subsequently taken down.Savar said in the video he was on a mission against 'wokeism disease' that is hitting every part of Canadian society.Sarvar said he was also frustrated with the country's housing crisis, racism, immigration, inflation and taxpayers money being used to fight the war in Gaza.The video, first obtained by Rebel News, has now been taken down from YouTube.The video starts out with a Muslim greeting by Sarvar."Before I do my mission, I want you to know I am not a psychopath" and "doesn't believe in bloodshed. I am not one of these monsters who hurt children.""I'm tired of seeing tyranny and corruption taking over our lives," Sarvar says.Savar says he is married with a "beautiful wife and beautiful children, I love dearly."He calls for police officers, teachers, diplomats, doctors, politicians to "rise up against this wokeism disease that is leading our generation into deception."Savar says Canadians must unite to battle inflation, the housing crisis, the immigration crisis and racism together."We must respect Canadian laws," Savar says.The last minute of the manifesto is in Arabic."I know if I don't succeed in my mission, somebody else will succeed for me."The criminal investigation is ongoing and the RCMP refrained from providing further comments as the matter is now before the court.The RCMP urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any information regarding terrorism or related suspicious activity to the National Security Information Network. They can do so by calling 1-800-420-5805 or emailing RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Immediate threats to safety should be reported by dialing 911.