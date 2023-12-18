Another violent sex offender released on the streets of Edmonton

In an effort to prioritize public safety, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is issuing a public warning regarding David Hay, 23, a convicted violent sexual offender set to be released from jail. The EPS has reasonable grounds to believe that Hay poses a significant threat of committing another violent offence against someone within the community.In August, EPS issued a similar warning when Hay was released then. He last until the next day before he was arrested for breaching conditions.Hay will be residing in Edmonton following his release and is currently subject to a court order with specific conditions. The EPS's Behavioural Assessment Unit will be actively managing and monitoring Hay to mitigate potential risks to the community.Hay, a sexual offender with a history of violence resulting in physical harm to his victims during the commission of offences, has specifically targeted adolescent females in a sexual manner.The court-ordered conditions placed on Hay include:Residence Approval: Hay must live at a residence approved by his Supervisor and is prohibited from changing the address without written approval.Curfew: He is required to abide by a daily curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless a varied time is approved in writing by his Supervisor.Travel Restriction: Hay is not permitted to travel outside the City of Edmonton without written approval from his Supervisor.Weapon Prohibition: He must not be in possession of any weapons, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons, whether homemade or otherwise.Substance Abstinence: Hay is prohibited from consuming alcohol, illegal drugs, or intoxicating substances.The EPS urges anyone with information about potential breaches of these conditions by Hay to contact them at 780-423-4567. The issuance of this information and warning follows careful deliberation by the EPS, considering all related issues, including privacy concerns. The decision to share this information is rooted in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform community members about the potential risk posed by Hay.Hay is described as 5-ft 7-ins, 165 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.