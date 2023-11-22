WATCH: Apparent explosion hits border crossing at Buffalo

An apparent explosion has hit the Canada/US Rainbow Bridge border crossing at Niagara Falls going into Buffalo.Video from the scene shows smoke and damage to the inspection/screening area that drivers pass through coming into the U.S.Traveling down Niagara Street, the car reportedly sped the wrong way into the inspection booths, where the explosion occurred, said the Niagara Gazette.Ivan Vitalii, a visitor to the from Ukraine, told the Gazette he and a friend were at the 7-Eleven when they observed a car leave the parking lot and travel toward the bridge. Vitalii said he and his friend moved down to the bridge area where they observed what appeared to be the same car on fire near the entrance to the bridge."We heard something smash," he said. "We saw fire and big, black smoke.""I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist," said New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul..The bridge is located just over a kilometre from the world-renowned waterfalls.“The Rainbow Bridge is closed until further notice,” the City of Niagara Falls said. “There has been an incident involving a vehicle coming into the United States. Federal authorities are currently investigating the situation.”The Niagara Falls bridge Commission announced at 12:55 p.m. (EST) that the Peace Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge now also are closed....more to come