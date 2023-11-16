Arrest made in death of Jewish senior during California anti-Israel protest

Police in California have a man under arrest in the death of a 69-year old Jewish man who fell and hit his head during an anti-Israel rally in Southern California earlier this month, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.Loay Alnaji was arrested Thursday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and his bail will be set at $1 million, CNN reported.Paul Kessler, 69, died after suffering a head injury following an interaction with a pro-Palestine protestor during dueling rallies on November 5.Footage showed Kessler bleeding on the ground following the incident. Alnaji, a pro-Palestinian protester had allegedly manhandled Kessler and caused him to fall, Fox reported.“Though an arrest has been made, we continue to encourage community members who may have information about this criminal investigation and have yet to come forward,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.... more to come