UPDATED: At least 10 dead, dozens injured after 'female' shooter opens fire in Tumbler Ridge

At least ten people are dead and upwards of 25 injured following a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, a small community located 300 km northeast of Prince George.The suspect, described as a "female in a dress with brown hair," was found deceased after allegedly carrying out the attack with what appeared to be "self-inflicted" wounds.According to BC RCMP, reports of an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School first started coming in around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. A Police Initiated Public Alert was issued and officers arrived on scene a short time later. Once inside the school, officers discovered six people deceased, including the suspected shooter. Approximately 27 others were injured, including two with serious or life‑threatening injuries. One victim died while en route to hospital.Police later identified a home "believed to be connected to the incident." Two additional victims were found deceased. Officers are working to determine whether anyone else may was injured or killed..During a press conference Tuesday evening, Senior Media Relations Officer Kris Clark said there was little additional information the RCMP could divulge, though he did confirm that the suspect found deceased is the same person described in the initial public alert.He added that the RCMP is "committed to providing more information and providing answers to you in the coming days ahead."As it stands, this is the third deadliest shooting in Canadian history, with only the École Polytechnique massacre of 1989 and Nova Scotia shootings in 2020 resulting in more casualties.....more to come