BREAKING: BC Conservative execs call on Rustad to 'immediately step down'

Members of the BC Conservatives' Management Committee have called on John Rustad to "immediately step down" as leader.They cited "unprecedented levels of turmoil" in the party.The group included Aisha Estey, Wesley Graham, Ndellie Massey, Troy Lanigan, Sacha Peter, Mauro Francis, and Andre Roberge.."The purpose of this letter is to address the unprecedented level of turmoil that has engulfed our party since the October 19, 2024, provincial general election," the group of seven wrote. "While leadership inevitably involves navigating challenging circumstances, the constant and prolonged discord shows no sign of abating. The resulting state of chaos — driven by a series of decisions and actions taken under your leadership — has destabilized the party's internal cohesion and diminished its public credibility."They went on to argue that as leader, it was Rustad's responsibility to "unite the party around a common vision and to lead us forward with purpose and clarity.""As evidenced by sagging poll numbers, memberships, fundraising, a shrinking caucus and staff, philosophically inconsistent policy, low morale and perhaps most importantly, a lack of enthusiasm and tepid endorsement from our membership," the letter continued, "your leadership has ceased to serve that purpose."The executives declared that they "cease to have confidence" in Rustad's leadership, asking him to "immediately step down as leader, allowing for a subsequent leadership contest to choose a new leader to take the party into the next provincial election.""John," they concluded, "your efforts have been instrumental to putting the party on its feet and into the position of being the largest official opposition in provincial history. We acknowledge and thank you for your service. It's now time for a next chapter to take our shared vision of a Conservative government in British Columbia across the finish line."More to come...