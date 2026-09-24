BC Conservatives lead NDP 43% to 35% after snap election call

The BC Conservatives have an eight-point lead over the governing NDP among decided and leaning voters two days after Premier David Eby called a snap provincial election, according to a new Angus Reid Institute poll.The survey released Thursday puts the BC Conservatives at 43% support compared with 35% for the NDP.The numbers represent a reversal from an Angus Reid Institute survey conducted earlier this month that had the NDP four points ahead of the Conservatives.The election was officially called Sept. 22, with British Columbians scheduled to vote Oct. 24. Voters will elect MLAs in 93 ridings.Angus Reid Institute said dissatisfaction with the timing of the election may be contributing to the change in voter intentions.The poll found 62% of respondents believe it is too soon to hold an election, including 71% of BC Conservative supporters and 52% of NDP supporters.Another 65% said they believe Eby called the election primarily to keep his party in power rather than for the interests of the province.The NDP is also retaining a smaller share of its previous voters than the Conservatives.According to the survey, 65% of respondents who voted NDP in the 2024 provincial election currently intend to support the party again. Among those who voted Conservative in 2024, 85% say they plan to support the party again..The results also show considerable uncertainty among voters early in the campaign.One in five respondents said they remain undecided, while only 35% said they are “very certain” which party they will support.Despite the Conservatives' current eight-point advantage in vote intention, 56% of respondents said they believe the party is not ready to govern.The election campaign officially began when writs were issued Sept. 22. Candidate nominations close Oct. 3, advance voting runs from Oct. 16 through Oct. 21 and final voting day is Oct. 24.