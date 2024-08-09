BC Conservatives remove Alexandra Wright as candidate in Kelowna-Mission

The Conservative Party of British Columbia has removed Alexandra Wright as candidate for Kelowna-Mission.The party said the decision was motivated by "various factors."."Yesterday afternoon the Conservative Party of British Columbia removed Alexandra Wright as a candidate," the party wrote in a post on X. "This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors related to campaign performance and conduct. The Conservative Party remains committed to upholding the highest standards of performance and conduct for all its candidates to ensure effective representation and success in the upcoming elections."In an announcement of their own, BC United included a post liked by Wright in which the user called on the Conservatives to, among other things, "criminally investigate" Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry.When reached for comment, Conservative leader John Rustad told the Western Standard that a full statement from the party was imminent.More to come...