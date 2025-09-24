UPDATED: BC ostrich farm granted interim stay by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has granted Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia an interim stay, thus preventing the federal government from carrying out a planned cull — for now.The news came just hours after the Ktunaxa Nation offered their support by arguing that the farm sits on ancestral territory, and as such, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency must consult with them before even considering slaughtering the nearly 400 birds..Katie Pasitney, farm spokeswoman and daughter of co-owner Karen Espersen said in a video posted to Facebook that their lawyer had called informing them of the interim stay.Under the terms of the stay, the CFIA will retain control of the flock and the farm shall not try to interfere with the federal government's oversight. The CFIA has until October 3 to file a response, and the farm can reply within 48 hours. .Pasitney told RCMP Wednesday morning that the Ktunaxa had signed on to help the night before."The ostriches and our land are now under the protection of the signatory Indian Tribe," she said while handing officers a cease and desist. "This needs to go to the higher-ups."The officers said they would make sure it got to the relevant people..UPDATED: BC ostrich farm owners arrested, released on conditions as cull looms near.Tensions between farmers and the federal government have escalated in recent days, culminating in the arrest of Pasitney and her mother for "obstructing CFIA agents from performing their duties" under Section 35(1) of the Health of Animals Act.They were quickly released under conditions.. Early Wednesday morning, a fire broke out among the hay bales brought in by the government. It was swiftly put out, and no animals were hurt.