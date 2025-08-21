BREAKING: BC ostrich farm has appeal dismissed — feds could slaughter flock 'at any moment'

Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, BC has lost its appeal to prevent the slaughter of their flock.As a result, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is now allowed to kill the nearly 400 birds."Today we received the devastating news that our final appeal was lost," said Katie Pasitney, spokesperson for the farm and daughter of co-owner Karen Espersen. "The Court has given a unanimous no decision."She explained that since there is no stay order in place, the CFIA could come start the cull "at any moment." "We will try for a stay order that will not be able to be in until next week," Pasitney added. "The chance of us getting approved for Supreme Court is very low. As of right now we sit with animals that need protection and for people that would be willing to film when they come. Absolutely zero violence Peaceful only.".For over 200 days, the farm has resisted Ottawa's desire to see the birds killed, with countless people from across the province, country, and beyond stepping up to show their support."The CFIA has not stepped foot on our farm in over 5 months, but still claims there is a threat here," Pasitney added. "These animals are not just 'livestock.' They are living beings that have thrived against all odds. They are a symbol of resilience, of natural immunity, and of what’s possible when we stand up against broken policies that destroy life instead of protecting it.".US billionaire vows to help fund BC ostrich farm's legal battle as feds seek slaughter of 400 birds.She noted that the farm would be open to all on August 23 and 24, and encouraged people to camp out, take pictures, and "stand together.""Bring your cameras. Bring your hearts. Bring your voices," Pasitney said. "Together, we can show the world that life is worth protecting. Together, we can stand against destruction and shine a light of love.".The saga began in December 2024, when an avian flu outbreak was declared at the farm. Co-owner Karen Espersen said she believed the disease was brought to their property by a flock of migrating ducks, who took shelter in the barn.Initially, the farm saw as many as four ostriches dying per day, but eventually the deaths petered out. Pasitney said this was evidence that the birds had acquired herd immunity.Nonetheless, when the CFIA got wind of the outbreak in December, they sent a team out to investigate, and after testing two carcasses, determined that the entire herd had to be culled. This was incomprehensible to the owners and their families, who had developed strong relationships with each individual bird.