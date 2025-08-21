Ostriches
OstrichesSource: GoFundMe / Save Our Ostriches
News

BREAKING: BC ostrich farm has appeal dismissed — feds could slaughter flock 'at any moment'

"We will try for a stay order that will not be able to be in until next week," Pasitney said.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
British Columbia
Appeal
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
cull
Universal Ostrich farm
ostrich
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news