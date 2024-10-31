News

BC RCMP seize 1/2 tonne of drugs, 89 firearms, $500,000 cash in bust of largest 'superlab' in Canadian history

An unprecedented amount of precursor chemicals were also seized.
RCMP drug and gun bust
RCMP drug and gun bustPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Bcpoli
Drug Bust
Bc Rcmp
superlab

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news