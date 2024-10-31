BC RCMP seize 1/2 tonne of drugs, 89 firearms, $500,000 cash in bust of largest 'superlab' in Canadian history

The RCMP in BC has successfully taken down what they referred to as the "largest, most sophisticated drug superlab" in Canadian history.Drugs, guns, cash, and precursor chemicals were seized, and one person has been arrested..During a press conference, Assistant Commissioner David Teboul revealed that a series of search warrants were executed over the past weekend at one location in Falkland and two in Surrey, BC. Authorities recovered half a tonne of hard drugs, 89 firearms, and $500,000 in cash. The fentanyl and precursor chemicals would have been enough to kill every Canadian nearly three times times over were also recovered.Among the drugs seized were 35 kg of cocaine, 54 kg of fentanyl, 390 kg of methamphetamine, 15 kg of MDMA, and 6 kg of cannabis. The firearms included dozens of handguns, AR-15 assault rifles, and sub-machine guns. Teboul noted that some were "loaded and ready to use."He went on to note that officers also located "several explosive devices, a massive amount of ammunition, firearm silencers, high-capacity magazines, body armour [and] ... 5,000 litres of precursor chemicals and over 10 tonnes of powdered precursor chemicals."The drugs were mainly found in Falkland while most of the firearms were seized in Surrey.One suspect, Gaganpreet Randhawa, has been arrested and charged with numerous drug, and firearms-related offences. He is currently in custody, and Teboul noted that he has a criminal history.Teboul explained that the investigation was ongoing, and that the operation is linked to the transnational drug trade. He did not say which countries Canadian authorities were working with. He also noted that it was linked to another bust in Enderby, where over 30 tonnes of precursor chemicals were seized.More to come...