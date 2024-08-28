UPDATED: Falcon, Rustad outline plan to defeat BC NDP following collapse of BC United-Liberals

BC United-Liberals has officially suspend its campaign after failing to gain momentum in the lead up to the provincial election.Leader Kevin Falcon will no longer be running, and a number of the party's candidates are expected to seek nomination in their ridings on the BC Conservative ticket.."I got back into politics because I wanted to build a bright future for my two daughters and for the next generation of British Columbians," Falcon said in a joint Conservative, BC United-Liberals press release. "Today, I'm stepping back for the same reason. I know that the best thing for the future of our province is to defeat the NDP, but we cannot do that when the centre-right vote is split."He warned that BC "cannot take another four years of the NDP."Rustad applauded Falcon's move, noting that while they hadn't always "seen eye to eye," there was too much at stake this time around to "let past disagreements get in the way of defeating David Eby and the radical NDP."."I'm doing this not because it's in the best interest of myself or my party, frankly, but it's in the best interest of British Columbia," Falcon said, calling the move "probably the most difficult decision I've ever had to make in my life."The now-former party leader told Rustad he agreed with 75% of what he does, adding, "on your very worst day, you'll be better than David Eby on his very best day, and I can't lose sight of the bigger picture here."Conservative leader John Rustad made it clear that "the goal is to give people of British Columbia a common sense change choice," and that "some of [BC United-Liberals'] candidates and MLAs will have an opportunity to run for us, if they make that choice.".It was revealed that over the summer, former BC Liberal premier Christy Clark had been busy speaking with BC United-Liberals candidates, though she denied that she tried to convince them to join the Conservatives under Rustad..A number of BC United-Liberals caucus members who will likely face difficulties in transferring to the Conservatives reportedly held an emergency meeting to try and prevent the party from folding. .Over the past few months, BC United-Liberals have failed to gain momentum in the polls, hovering at around 10%. Even their lofty proposal to eliminate provincial income tax for 60% of British Columbians wasn't enough to sway voters.The Conservatives, on the other hand, have only continued to grow in popularity, coming out of nowhere to challenge the NDP. A poll conducted by Leger in August 2024 found that 36% would vote for John Rustad and his crew of newcomers compared to 33% for the incumbents, led by Premier David Eby.A Research Co. poll found that the Conservatives deflated support for BC United-Liberals, with 50% of those who voted for the latter in 2020 saying they'd support the former this time around. Roughly 20% of past Green Party and NDP voters also said they'd be siding with the Conservatives in October.More to come...