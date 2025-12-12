Bhangu says he'll run for BC Conservative leadership — or support Gunn

Harman Bhangu has announced that he will run to become the next leader of the BC Conservatives — but only if Aaron Gunn does not seek the position himself.The Langley-Abbotsford MLA made it clear he "will not run against a friend [he's] stood shoulder-to-shoulder with since the beginning."."Over the past week, a lot of people have reached out asking me to run for provincial leadership," Bhangu wrote in a post on X. "I appreciate every single person who believes in me and the work we've done to build this movement. But here’s the truth many don’t know: Aaron and I helped start this modern Conservative Party of BC together, along with a lot of hardworking people who believed BC needed a real alternative."He went on to note that his mission has always been to "defeat the NDP and make sure British Columbia has a Conservative Premier" and "unite the right in this province."."We can't afford to divide ourselves or let this party be reshaped by establishment, corporate thinkers disconnected from the people this party exists to serve," Bhangu declared. "I won't stand for that."He added that "loyalty matters" and "friendship matters," explaining that "if Aaron decides to run, I will honour the commitment we made years ago and support him fully.""I will not run against a friend I've stood shoulder-to-shoulder with since the beginning," Bhangu said. "But if Aaron chooses not to run, then I will be putting my name forward and fighting every single day to defeat the NDP and deliver a stronger, safer, more prosperous British Columbia.".BREAKING: Aaron Gunn 'seriously considering' running for leader of BC Conservatives.On Wednesday, Gunn said he was "seriously considering" a run, and that he'll make his final decision "before Christmas."If the filmmaker-turned-MP does run, it will not be the first time he sets foot on the long road to premier. In 2021, he launched a campaign to lead the then-BC Liberals, however the party rejected him over comments it deemed "inconsistent" with its "commitment to reconciliation, diversity and acceptance of all British Columbians."While Gunn continued making successful documentaries about major issues in BC and Canada before being elected to serve North Island-Powell River in Ottawa, the BC Liberals became BC United, and eventually folded into the BC Conservatives.