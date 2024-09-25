Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, Prime Minister Justin TrudeauWestern Standard Canva
News

BREAKING: Bloc, NDP vote against Conservatives' non-confidence motion; Poilievre, Trudeau exchange scatological insults

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh
Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet
Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre
vote non-confidence in the prime minister
NDP-Liberal Supply and Confidence Agreement
Trudeau’s minority government
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news