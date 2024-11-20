News

Fraught with fraud allegations, Boissonnault resigns from cabinet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, embattled Liberal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, embattled Liberal cabinet minister Randy BoissonnaultWestern Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Edmonton Police Service
Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault
Prime Minister Justine Trudeau

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news