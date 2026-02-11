BREAKING: Bonnyville minor league baseball coach charged in child porn, bestiality investigation

A Bonnyville minor league baseball coach is facing multiple charges related to online child exploitation following an investigation by Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.Michel (Mitch) Michaud, 48, was arrested January 28, with assistance from Bonnyville RCMP. He faces charges including possession, access and distribution of child sexual abuse material, as well as one count of bestiality.Michaud, who coaches the Bonnyville Braves, was identified by ICE investigators in November 2025 after reports indicated child sexual abuse material had been uploaded and shared online.Staff Sgt. Alison Church of ALERT ICE said the allegations are “upsetting” for the baseball community. “At this time, there is no reason to believe that any players were involved with Mr. Michaud, but he was in a position of trust and authority. Our investigation remains ongoing,” she said..Police seized several electronic devices, including a cell phone and a laptop, which are undergoing a full forensic examination.Michaud has been released under court-ordered conditions, including a prohibition on seeking or maintaining any volunteer or employment role involving anyone under the age of 16. He is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville court on February 24.ALERT, funded by the Alberta government, brings together the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources to combat serious and organized crime.